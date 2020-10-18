We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kelly Brook proved a white dress can work just as well in the winter as the iconic little black dress when she stepped out with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi on Friday night.

The couple headed to Proud Embankment to support Denise van Outen in her cabaret show. And didn't Kelly look incredible?

Sporting a white blazer dress from Lavish Alice, Kelly posed for a photo with Jeremy, who wrapped up warm in blue jeans, a grey turtleneck and a black jumper.

In love with Kelly's mini dress? You're in luck, because the puff-sleeve, belted design is still available to buy in all sizes for £95.

For those on a budget, similar versions of her frock are sold on the high street for as little as £31. Bargain!

Styled by James Yardley – who also works with Tess Daly – Kelly finished off her look by adding metallic heels which she matched with her gold hoop earrings.

"Lovely Date Night thank you @vanouten_denise @proudembankment for having us," Kelly captioned an Instagram photo.

Denise was among the first to comment on the snap, writing: "Pair of stunners. Loved seeing you both." Several of Kelly's followers also showered the couple in compliments, with one remarking: "You are the most beautiful couple in the whole world."

A second added: "I don’t know who’s more gorgeous," while another wrote: "Awwww you are so stunning inside AND out!!!"

White mini dress, £95, Lavish Alice

Earlier in the week, Kelly wrapped up warm in a much more casual outfit – and the Duchess of Sussex would have loved it.

Pictured out and about in London, the radio presenter headed to Heart FM studios in a geometric rollneck jumper which she teamed with blue jeans and an oatmeal-coloured coat. She paired the laid-back outfit with beige lace-up boots, a black quilted bag and a signature pair of sunnies.

Kelly's jumper and coat ensemble reminded us of Meghan Markle's neutral outfit which she wore to Canada House back in January. Carrying out royal duties alongside Prince Harry, the Duchess opted for a classic tailored camel coat by Reiss, which she layered over a chocolate brown turtleneck – but the royal glammed up her outfit with a Massimo Dutti satin midi skirt and heels.

