Kelly Brook's autumn wardrobe is giving us major style envy and her zebra print dress certainly sent fans wild on Friday. Pictured out and about in London while heading to the Heart FM studios, the presenter donned a button-down midi from River Island, and it's on sale!

VIDEO: See Kelly Brook's glamorous work outfit!

Kelly's River Island dress is perfect for autumn

Creating the perfect desk-to-daywear ensemble, Kelly teamed her statement dress with a pair of black lace-up boots, a white jacket and a silver jewellery set. As for her hair and makeup, the model wore her chestnut tresses down in a sleek, straight style and opted for a natural and dewy complexion. Sporting her go-to combination – a brown smokey shadow complete with bronzer and a taupe lipstick – Kelly looked absolutely stunning.

Reduced from £38 to £26 on Very, the radio star's animal print midi is a total bargain buy! Fitted with short puff sleeves and a plunging V-neck, it's available to shop in UK sizes 6-18, and can be worn for a number of occasions. Heading to the office? Add a blazer and knee-high boots into the mix. Looking for something more casual? A tailored coat and box-fresh trainers should do the trick.

River Island zebra print dress, reduced from £38 to £26, Very

It's certainly been a busy month for the model and she recently proved that a white dress can work just as well in the winter as the iconic little black dress when she stepped out for a date night with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi.

Sporting a £95 white blazer dress from Lavish Alice, Kelly posed for a photo with Jeremy, who wrapped up warm in blue jeans, a grey turtleneck and a black jumper. Styled by James Yardley – who also works with Tess Daly – Kelly finished off her look by adding metallic heels which she matched with her gold hoop earrings – fabulous!

"Lovely Date Night thank you @vanouten_denise @proudembankment for having us," Kelly captioned an Instagram photo.

