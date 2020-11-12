We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jane Moore is giving us winter wardrobe envy... and her M&S trousers are going straight in our online baskets. The Loose Women presenter delighted fans with another effortlessly chic outfit for Thursday's edition of the ITV show, rocking what we bet will be one of Marks & Spencer's most popular items this season.

The star looked beautiful in an all-blue look, teaming a silk ME+EM blouse with a pair of chic pinstripe trousers from the high street favourite.

Jane's wide-legged flares boasted a subtle stripe and a flattering high-waisted cut, and were perfectly offset by her elegant pussy-bow blouse. We're loving the head-to-toe blue!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jane Moore's 5 simple style rules revealed

Explaining the philosophy behind her sense of style, Jane wrote: "Morning all. Today’s @loosewomen outfit is this cute, pussy bow blouse from @me_andem latest collection. Check out that divine sleeve detail and, better still, it barely creases. I bought it just before the latest lockdown and, whilst it wasn’t cheap by High Street standards, I know it will be a wardrobe staple for years to come so, cost-wise it will definitely earn its keep.

"My philosophy has always been to spend a bit more on the classics that will last the test of time and spend less on the trends that will soon go out of fashion. The pinstripe trousers are from @marksandspencer and the smile is mine. Hope you’re all soldiering on through- just two weeks to go before we’re released in to the open again."

Jane looked beautiful in an all-blue outfit on Thursday's Loose Women

Jane's followers were in awe of her latest ensemble. One posted, "Always so elegant Jane", while another commented, "Very classy", and a third chimed in with, "Loving this look!".

The Loose Women star's stylish trousers are selling fast – and we're not surprised. The versatile flares comes in regular, long and short, meaning there's a flattering fit for everyone.

Pinstripe High Waist Wide Leg Trousers, £39.50, M&S

This certainly isn't the first time Jane has worn a fashionable look this month. Last Friday, Jane caused a stir thanks to her unusual Zara blouse.

Jane's autumnal top featured several striking details, including a Victorian-style ruffled neck and sheer, organza sleeves.

Jane rocked another stylish look earlier this week

While Jane's exact style is no longer available to shop, we managed to find a similar version also from Zara, retailing at just £25.99.

One thing's for sure, Jane's enviable sense of style is not good for our bank balances…

