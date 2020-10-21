We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lighting up our screens on Wednesday, Jane Moore returned to the Loose Women panel in the most romantic red dress – and viewers are officially in love. Dressed to impress in her latest ensemble, the TV star donned a cherry-red midi from Jasper Conran at Debenhams to co-host the hit ITV panel show.

Jane looked as lovely as ever on Loose Women

Keeping all focus on her vibrant frock, she opted for minimal accessories and wore her blonde hair down in a sleek, straight style. A fan of natural and dewy makeup, Jane modelled her go-to combination – teaming brown smokey eyeshadow with mascara, rosy blusher and a pale pink lipgloss to match.

Obsessed with Jane's outfit? Us too and while her exact style is no longer available to shop, we've found a gorgeous alternative from Mango.

Red shirt dress, £35.99, Mango

Priced at £35.99, this belted shirt dress comes in a similar shade of red to Jane's, and it features a classic collar, long sleeves and buttoned cuffs. The ultimate desk-to-daywear dress, accessorise your new purchase with knee-high boots for the office or opt for an effortlessly cool vibe and pair with box-fresh trainers.

Jane often wows with her on-screen outfits

Revered for her sophisticated sense of style, Jane often turns to the high street for her on-screen outfits, and on Monday she had viewers flocking to the virtual shops to get their hands on her Marks & Spencer shirt. Retailing at £29.50, Jane tucked her navy satin blouse into a pair of pinstripe trousers, polishing off her outfit the look with her favourite Stan Smith trainers and silver jewellery.

Dressed by her trusty styling duo, Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – who also go by Mothershoppers – Jane took to Instagram to share her outfit details:

"Well, it seems I caused quite a stir on today's @loosewomen by suggesting that the #daleks on #drwho can't go upstairs," she said. "It seems that the later models can! But I'm a child of the 60s so what can I say? Talking of which, much as I love black clothes, sometimes navy blue can be a little kinder on the skin tone for we 'ladies of a certain age' so today's outfit embraces that thought with an @marksandspencer shirt and blue pinstriped trousers and my trusty @stansmithoriginals EXTERMINATE!! #loosewomen #navyblue #pinstripe @mothershoppers.

