We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jane Moore is fast becoming one of the most fashion-forward presenters on TV thanks to her love of bold colours, statement prints and dramatic detailing, and her latest look might just be her best yet. Returning to the Loose Women panel on Friday the mum-of-three surprised fans when she stepped out in a dramatic puffed sleeve blouse from Zara, and it's certainly sparked a reaction.

RELATED: Jane Moore's figure-hugging knitted dress is so stunning

READ: Jane Moore's peach dress has fans swooning – and Kate Middleton would love it

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jane Moore's 5 Style Lessons

Jane posted a photo of her outfit on Instagram

Looking as lovely as ever, Jane's autumnal top featured several striking details, including a Victorian-style ruffled neck and sheer, organza sleeves. Keeping all focus on her unique blouse she wore her blonde hair down in a sleek, straight style and opted for natural, dewy makeup. Dusting her eyes in a smokey shadow complete with bronzer, rosy blusher and a pale pink lipgloss to match – Jane looked so chic!

MORE: Christine Lampard's rainbow dress is a thing of dreams

While Jane's exact style is no longer available to shop, we've found a near-identical version which is also from Zara, and it retails at £25.99.

Contrast sleeve top, £25.99, Zara

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, Jane wrote:

"I know we can't really go anywhere at the moment, but when we CAN then this @zara top is perfect for day or night. It's a great for a smart/casual look with jeans or you could team it with a floor-length full skirt and heels for something a little more glam. And just like most staples in my wardrobe, it doesn't crease. What's not to love? Have a great weekend everyone. @loosewomen @mothershoppers #peach #smartcasual."

Receiving the seal of approval from her 123k followers, the TV star has since received a flurry of compliments. "That top is gorgeous, first thing I thought was wow I want one," wrote one. "That's a bit of me!! Lovely!!" added another.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.