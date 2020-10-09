Jane Moore's Zara shirt dress has total Meghan Markle vibes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jane Moore and the Duchess of Sussex are both big fans of the signature shirt-style dress, and the Loose Women star just donned a khaki midi that the royal would love. On-hand to host the hit ITV show alongside Nadia Sawalha, Coleen Nolan and Kaye Adams, Jane stepped out in a taupe Zara dress on Friday's episode, and fans are in love.

RELATED: Jane Moore 'steals' item from Ruth Langsford's wardrobe – and we want it too

SHOP: Kate Garraway wows in striking floral dress

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Top style tips from Jane Moore

Meghan Markle would love Jane's Zara dress

Looking as lovely ever in her desk-to-daywear ensemble, the TV presenter modelled the brand's draped shirt dress, which costs £59.99. Fitted with a statement collar and long cuffed sleeves, this ultra-flattering silhouette draws attention to the waist thanks to its tactically gathered pleats. Available in all sizes, pair your new purchase with ankle boots and a shoulder bag to head to the office. Searching for the perfect date night dress? Add heeled sandals and a matching clutch into the mix.

READ: Andrea McLean's spotty blouse is right up Kate Middleton's street

Draped shirt dress, £59.99, Zara

We couldn't help but think of Meghan Markle when we saw Jane's latest look. According to Lyst, thanks in part to the Duchess effect, searches for shirt dresses have been rising by 45 percent since Meghan has been appearing in them. When she wore a gorgeous Club Monaco style to introduce baby Archie to Archbishop Desmond Tutu during the South Africa trip, searches for the brand rose by nearly 600 percent. We reckon the royal would adore Jane's Zara dress too!

Searches for shirt dresses have risen since Meghan has been appearing in them

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, the TV star wrote:

"Today's @loosewomen outfit is an @zara taupe dress with gathering detail at the waist. It's slightly stretchy too so very comfortable. Shoes by @zara too. Have a great weekend everyone!"

Receiving the seal of approval from her 122k followers, one wrote: "Lovely dress Jane, very flattering waistline. Have a great weekend." Meanwhile, another commented: "Great dress on you Jane! Have a fabulous weekend. Stay safe happy & cosy!"