Jane Moore's peach dress has fans swooning – and Kate Middleton would love it

Returning to the Loose Women panel on Friday, Jane Moore certainly made a statement when she stepped out in the most romantic peach dress from Karen Millen, and we reckon the Duchess of Cambridge would love it!

Viewers are in love with Jane's Karen Millen dress

Fitted with gold buttons down the front, alongside front-flap pockets at the bust, a skinny waist belt and a structured pleated skirt, the silhouette of Jane's desk-to-daywear dress reminded us of Kate's 'Aurora' frock by Emilia Wickstead. The royal first wore it to the 2019 Back to Nature Festival in Woking, and she's also recycled it for a number of other occasions. We could even see the Duchess of Sussex wearing this stylish midi – Meghan loves a shirt dress too!

Accessorising with silver jewellery and nude strappy stilettos, Jane wore her blonde hair down in a sleek, straight style. As for her complexion, the presenter coordinated her makeup with the peach hues of her dress, opting for a smokey shadow complete with a rosy blusher and a pale pink lipgloss to match.

Obsessed with her look? Good news, Jane's dress is still available in UK sizes 10-16 on the Karen Millen website and even better – it's on sale! Reduced from £199 to £149.25, you can also shop it in two other colours, charcoal and chocolate.

Wool blend shirt dress, reduced from £199 to £149.25, Karen Millen

Sharing her outfit details on Instagram, Jane wrote:

"Feeling just peachy as it's Friday! Today's @loosewomen frock with pleated skirt detail is from @karen_millen and my trusty neutral heels from @officeshoes Have a great weekend everyone and don't forget that the clocks go back on Saturday night so you get an extra hour in bed! #peach #pleats #clocks #sleep #loosewomen @mothershoppers."

Clearly receiving the seal of approval from her 123k followers, Jane was immediately showered with praise. "You look beautiful in pink Jane and your hair looks lovely. Like the pleated skirt." "Looking gorgeous as ever Jane," added another.

