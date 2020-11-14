We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We loved Kate Garraway's fabulous outfit for Friday's Good Morning Britain appearance!

The star looked gorgeous in neutrals, wearing head-to-toe Zara – and we're swooning over her fitted leather pencil skirt.

Debbie Harper, who styles all the GMB ladies, shared a smiling shot of Kate on her Instagram page, prompting plenty of fans to react to her chic outfit.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate and co-star Ben joked about her outfit

"You looked lovely today on GMB, lots of love Kate - keep strong," one wrote, while another added: "Sassy!"

A further fan commented: "That’s a fabulous outfit! Love the top!" alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

Kate looked beautiful in her neutral outfit

Even better, Kate's flirty ruffled top costs just £25.99 from Zara – and is currently still available to shop in all sizes.

And while it appears her tan leather pencil skirt is a past-season piece, there are plenty of similar options to shop now. We love Mango's faux version, costing just £35.99.

Contrast wavy trim sweater, £25.99, Zara

Kate presented Friday's show alongside close friend Ben Shephard, who sweetly teased her, as he often does, as they opened the show.

Joking that she looked like a 'Quality Street' with her ruffled top, he said: "You've come dressed as a Quality Street – is that because John Lewis has just dropped its new Christmas advert?"

Faux leather pencil skirt, £35.99, Mango

She responded: "I thought more Miss Marple! And the hair's gone out with the frill, so we're all ready!"

Kate also thanked GMB fans for their support and well wishes after her beloved family car was stolen recently.

Kate revealed it had been a tough week for husband Derek

She revealed it had been a difficult time for her husband Derek - who remains unwell in hospital – telling viewers: "It's kind of been a tough old week for Derek so I haven't got back to anybody and I haven't sorted it out yet but it's just so lovely. And some viewers are offering to lend me their cars."