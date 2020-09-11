We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Brave Kate Garraway has been a regular on Good Morning Britain in recent weeks as her husband Derek Draper continues his fight against the coronavirus. The presenter, 53, has been brightening up our screens on the ITV programme – and we've been loving her work wardrobe, too.

Pulling off one of the hardest colour combinations around, Kate opted for a red dress with hot pink detailing to host Friday morning's GMB show alongside Ben Shephard.

Kate delighted viewers in the gorgeous red dress with ruffle detailing at the neck. The retro-inspired number boasted the quirkiest pattern – an abstract animal design in a clashing shade of bubblegum pink.

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals plans to reunite with husband Derek

This isn't the first time the I'm A Celebrity star has injected the punchy colours into her work attire – since she also effortlessly rocked the look on Thursday.

The star opted for a colourblocking ensemble the day before, teaming a silky pink pussybow blouse with bright red cigarette trousers.

Kate, pictured with Susanna Reid, colourblocked like a pro the day before

She has wowed fans in pink and red separates a number of times over the past few months, and we can see why - it's really working for her!

Kate's fellow GMB panellist and future Strictly star Ranvir Singh has also been spotted trying out the trend, as has Susanna Reid.

The GMB star is a big fan of mixing hot pink with red

The colourblocking trend has been around for a while, but it was last year's Emmys that really cemented it as a fashion go-to as the A-list descended upon the red carpet in bright looks.

If you're keen to emulate Kate in her eye-catching look, we've found this lovely little floral number on ASOS - and it's 20 percent off in the sale. Team with boots or heels to make it back to work-appropriate, or dress it down with trainers for the weekend.

Style Cheat flutter sleeve midaxi dress, £40, ASOS

Meanwhile, Kate revealed she is going to visit her husband Derek his Friday after she was unable to see him on their 15th wedding anniversary. The presenter previously said it was "tough" spending the milestone day apart, but she plans to make up for it with a sweet gesture.

Kate said her family had "done their best" to make the day special despite the circumstances

