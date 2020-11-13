Kate Garraway thanks fans for support as she reveals 'tough' week for husband Derek The presenter spoke on Good Morning Britain

Kate Garraway has thanked Good Morning Britain fans for their support and well wishes after her beloved family car was stolen recently.

The presenter described the people carrier as 'Vicky Volvo', a car that had been in her family for many years – with co-presenter Ben Shephard adding: "The car was full of love. I was devastated for you. The car was stolen, which we were all furious and frustrated and angry about."

WATCH: Kate Garraway gets emotional whilst recalling 'tough' week

But rather than dwell on the bad, the pair went on to share the many messages that Kate had received following the incident – with countless viewers even offering to loan their own cars to her.

She revealed it had been a difficult time for her husband Derek - who remains unwell in hospital – telling viewers: "It's kind of been a tough old week for Derek so I haven't got back to anybody and I haven't sorted it out yet but it's just so lovely. And some viewers are offering to lend me their cars."

Kate and husband Derek had owned the family car for years

Kate later went on to share that one of the nurses at the hospital had also had her car stolen recently, adding that the feeling is "heartbreaking" and "an intrusion".

"I was talking to the hospital and it happened to a nurse," she said. "She'd finished her shift, came back and her car had been stolen. She must have just been at the end of her tether with exhaustion.

The car held many happy family memories

"I know times are tough and people turn to things they shouldn't do, but honestly, it is heartbreaking isn't it. It's an intrusion, it's something that's yours, and in the case of somebody like a nurse or people at the end of their tether, it's not good."

The star appeared to get a little emotional as she recalled the special family memories attached to her own car.

"It was the first car we had as a family actually, after having Darcey. So yeah, it is a real shame," she added.