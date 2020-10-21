We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway has been rocking a colourful Good Morning Britain wardrobe as usual – and we're in love with her latest outfits!

The presenter looked oh-so-gorgeous in a blue mini dress by Damsel in a Dress on Tuesday's show – which featured a fitted double-breasted bodice and a flared A-line skirt.

MORE: Meghan Markle wows in chic power blazer as she takes on live hosting role with Prince Harry

As usual, she wore her blonde hair in her signature blown-out style and kept her accessories minimal.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate wears a beautiful blue dress as she interviews Gordon Brown

Kate and the other GMB ladies are dressed by Debbie Harper, who often shares their outfit details on Instagram – and on Wednesday, the newsreader wowed in another bright dress.

Kate rocked a mini from Damsel in a Dress

Stylist Debbie revealed that the ruffled Ganni dress came from fashion rental platform By Rotation, writing on Instagram: "@GMB this morning #wednesday - @kategarraway wearing a Ganni dress from @byrotationofficial a fashion rental app!"

Wearing Ganni on Wednesday

Plenty of fans reacted to the beautiful printed wrap dress, with one commenting: "Beautiful, red is so you!" and another adding: "Gorgeous dress Kate you look absolutely beautiful."

MORE: Andrea McLean surprises Loose Women viewers in fitted leather leggings

On Tuesday evening it was revealed that the presenter has teamed up with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for an important cause.

Damsel in a Dress 'Renu' button dress, £79.20, Phase Eight

In photographs published by the MailOnline, Kate was pictured filming with the royal couple for the Pride of Britain awards - outside St. Bartholomew's Hospital in the capital.

Unsurprisingly, both Kates looked gorgeous! The Duchess wore a tailored navy trouser suit by Smythe, while Good Morning Britain star Kate looked incredible in a floral Stine Goya dress – which was also rented from By Rotation.

Kate was spotted filming with the Cambridges on Tuesday

Also on Tuesday, Kate was visibly moved after speaking to former Prime Minister Gordon Brown on GMB.

MORE: Kate Middleton's radiant red military coat is SO gorgeous

Discussing the impact the pandemic may have on young people's jobs in the future, the politician made reference to Kate's family situation as the interview came to an end.

The presenter wore a beautiful Stine Goya dress for her meeting with William and Kate

"And our thoughts are always with Kate and her family," he said, to which Kate replied: "Well, thank you very much."

Gordon and Derek, who was formerly a member of the Labour party, had worked together in the past.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.