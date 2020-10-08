We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Garraway's beautiful dress on Good Morning Britain might be one of her best looks to date. The presenter looked incredible in a floral midi number as she bravely hosted the breakfast show while her husband Derek Draper continues to battle coronavirus in hospital.

The 53-year-old star wowed viewers in her flowy black dress from Boden, which boasted a pink and white floral pattern and cute puff sleeves.

Kate, who is a big fan of wearing bold shades, completed her ensemble with an eye-catching pair of purple heels. Jazzy!

Kate Garraway looked lovely in a Boden dress

The TV star's fans were quick to praise her floral ensemble, with one writing, "Gorgeous dress Kate" and another sharing, "So beautiful and stunning in lovely dress".

The presenter's stylist Debbie Harper took to Instagram to reveal where the popular dress was from after the star was inundated with messages about the look – and good news, it's still available to shop.

WATCH: Kate shares latest moving update about husband Derek

The Boden number would look fab paired with croc boots or dressed up with heels for an evening out. It's sure to be a sell-out, so you better act fast if you want to snap one up.

Clementine Midi Dress, £150, Boden

Kate has been wowing fans with her style in recent weeks, looking ultra-gorgeous as she stepped out in London wearing a Never Fully Dressed frock.

The GMB star has been looking seriously stylish of late

The former I'm A Celeb star proved blue is her colour in the pretty tiered dress, which featured sheer panelling at the neck and skirt. Kate was snapped wearing it as she left the Global Radio studios.

Elsewhere, Kate revealed during her GMB appearance on Thursday that her husband Derek is "not out of the woods yet", seven months after he was admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

