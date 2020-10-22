We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway just took the most glamorous backstage snap we've seen in a while! The Good Morning Britain host looked incredible in her plunging green jumpsuit on Thursday's show – and we're absolutely loving her confidence.

The TV favourite's stylist Debbie Harper shared a stunning picture of Kate posing up a storm in the ITV studios, caught mid-action as she performed a hair flick.

Kate's eye-catching look was something of a style departure for the presenter – a bottle green, fitted jumpsuit from Karen Millen with a plunging neckline and dazzling belt detailing. How gorgeous does she look?

WATCH: Kate Garraway overcome with emotion on GMB

Debbie captioned the picture: "@gmb @kategarraway wearing @karen_millen green jumpsuit! Love the tossing the hair look Kate!!.#ootd #thursday #fashion #style #womenswear".

Kate's fans were unsurprisingly loving the look, showering her with compliments. "You looked lovely today Kate", one shared, while another posted, "You looked stunning in that green today".

Kate looked incredible in a Karen Millen jumpsuit

The GMB host's glamorous workwear look had us rushing to the Karen Millen website to see if the jumpsuit is still in stock… and it's good news! Currently priced at £149.25 down from £199, we don't think the statement piece is going to hang around for long.

The 'Forever Chain Belt Jumpsuit' also comes in versatile black, on-trend cream and rust red so your biggest dilemma is deciding what colourway to choose.

Forever Chain Belt Jumpsuit, £149.25, Karen Millen

Kate upped the glamour by pairing her jumpsuit with gold stilettos, but you could dress yours down with simple white trainers for a more relaxed vibe.

We're big fans of Kate's GMB fashion and especially love when she mixes things up. This week, Kate had been sticking to what she does best; a classic floral dress.

Kate rocked a pretty Ganni dress the day before

On Wednesday, she rocked a cute number from one of Holly Willoughby's favourite labels, Ganni.

Her stylist revealed the red wrap number with a ruffled skirt was actually from fashion rental platform By Rotation, a great idea if you're keen to make eco-conscious style choices.

