Susanna Reid's flirty, floaty leopard print mini dress wows on Good Morning Britain

Susanna Reid looked suitably gorgeous as she hosted Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning – we love her pretty leopard print dress!

The presenter rocked the blue animal print frock which features sheer floaty sleeves, a tie-neck keyhole neckline and a flattering fit and flare shape.

Even better, the beautiful dress is an affordable piece from celeb-loved online brand Sosandar! Costing £69, it's still available to shop in all sizes if you fancy stealing Susanna's on-screen style.

Susanna looked gorgeous in her Sosandar leopard dress

Describing the dress, the brand states that it's "made to flatter" with its waist-skimming silhouette – and is "the leopard print dress you never knew you needed." We'll take it!

Susanna is dressed by ITV stylist Debbie Harper, known as @debbiedresses on Instagram – who also works with co-stars Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins, Ranvir Singh and Laura Tobin.

Blue Leopard Print Tie Neck Fit & Flare Dress, £69, Sosandar

For Tuesday's show, Susanna looked equally as lovely in a silky satin pink midi dress from Irish designer Fee G, teamed with metallic heels from LK.Bennett.

Fans quickly reacted to Debbie's picture of the star on Instagram, with one writing: "Fab colour!" and another adding: "Good attire for grilling the Health Secretary!"

Susanna rocking a Fee G midi dress

Susanna is known to be close with her ITV family, and recently spoke to HELLO! about her friend Kate Garraway as we launched our inaugural Kind List.

She said: "Kate is such a warm and loving person. She is adored by everyone she meets."





Susanna with her GMB co-stars Kate Garraway, Piers Morgan and Ben Shephard

She added of a particular memory: "She's also a wonderful companion at a party. On numerous occasions, if she knew I was feeling awkward, she'd bring me into her circle and introduce me to people she knew I'd click with.

"She is the best company, generous of spirit and her kindness always comes with a smile and a sense of humour. She's going through the toughest of times herself and is an inspiration to those around her."