Kate Garraway's incredible kindness to Susanna Reid when feeling 'awkward' at parties revealed The Good Morning Britain co-stars have been friends for years

Susanna Reid has praised her Good Morning Britain co-star Kate Garraway for being one of the kindest people she knows. The mother-of-three revealed how, on numerous occasions, Kate would make sure Susanna felt comfortable during parties and would reach out to her if she thought she was feeling a little "awkward".

Speaking to HELLO! for World Kindness Day as we launched our inaugural Kind List on Friday – a list of especially kind celebrities, royals and influential people, in which Kate features – Susanna said: "Kate is such a warm and loving person. She is adored by everyone she meets.

"One of the hallmarks of her kindness is that despite her hectic schedule, she always has time for people. Whether that is a chat after a tricky programme, or a call when she knows you are going through a tough time."

Susanna, 49, added: "She's also a wonderful companion at a party. On numerous occasions, if she knew I was feeling awkward, she'd bring me into her circle and introduce me to people she knew I'd click with. She is the best company, generous of spirit and her kindness always comes with a smile and a sense of humour. She's going through the toughest of times herself and is an inspiration to those around her."

The Good Morning Britain co-stars have been friends for years. Kate, 53, has had a particularly tough year as her husband Derek Draper continues to battle poor health in hospital. The former political aide was hospitalised in March when he tested positive for coronavirus.

Derek was admitted to intensive care, where he was placed on a ventilator, and spent several weeks there before being woken from his induced coma in July. Since then, the dad-of-two has been in a state of minimal consciousness although he has told Kate he's feeling "pain".

Kate is just one of the kind celebrities to be featured in our first ever Kind List. Among the other stars recognised for their warmth, generosity and charity work are Michelle Obama, Marcus Rashford, Jennifer Aniston, the Queen, the Duchess of Cambridge and Sir David Attenborough.

