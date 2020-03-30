Lorraine Kelly and Susanna Reid have very similar taste in fashion, as Good Morning Britain viewers have quickly discovered over the past week. Last Wednesday, Lorraine stepped out in a red leopard-print dress which looked very similar to the Sosandar one Susanna wore in January 2019, even down to the chic keyhole neckline. The pair proved the similarities in their work wardrobes yet again on Monday, when Lorraine presented her morning show next to Piers Morgan wearing another colourful animal print frock we have seen on Susanna in the past - we're starting to see a trend here!

Leopard trench dress, £169, Damsel in a Dress

The trench dress from Damsel in a Dress comes in a bright pink and purple colourway with an abstract leopard print and a classic shirt shape. And both presenters clearly love the style, as Susanna wore it in early March with peach heels, while Lorraine recycled it from January when she teamed it with navy blue court shoes from L.K.Bennett.

If you have been meaning to buy the pretty frock then time is of the essence, as the discounted price of £135.20, down from £169, means it is likely to sell out very quickly - especially since some sizes are already unavailable. Lorraine teamed the bold dress with minimal accessories, straight bouncy hair and natural makeup.

The Scottish TV presenter is no longer posting pictures of her daily outfits, but she did provide fans with a close up of her flawless beauty look in a video she posted to Instagram. Speaking of tomorrow's show, she wrote: "Would love to hear from you if you want to say thanks to someone who has gone the extra mile to help you in these tough times." The announcement was met by support from fans, with one commenting: "Lovely idea and love your dress," and another adding: "Your makeup is perfect and I loved the dress. Looking good girl!"

