Gemma Atkinson makes major style change in daring bodysuit

Gemma Atkinson just blew fans away with her very daring look! The former Strictly star, who raises daughter Mia with partner Gorka Marquez, was celebrating her 36th birthday on Tuesday, marking the occasion with a home photoshoot.

The mum-of-one is a keen fitness fan so has spent the majority of lockdown in sports bras and leggings, but she surprised her Instagram followers with a brand new look.

Gemma posed in a figure-hugging black bodysuit with a scoop neck and a daring, low back. She teamed the tight top with a pair of boyfriend jeans and chunky boots to pose in her modern home, keeping busy while boyfriend Gorka is tied up with Strictly.

Gemma Atkinson wowed in a daring bodysuit to celebrate her birthday

Wearing her blonde hair up in a bun and accessorising with a pendant coin necklace, Gemma looked gorgeous as ever.

She captioned the post: "Waving goodbye to 35 and Saying hello to 36! Blessed to be another year older, another year wiser and have another year of memories made with the most incredible family and friends.

"Thank you for all the Birthday love and well wishes! So kind! My 36th year... let’s see what you’ve got in store for me! #36today".

Gorka had the best reaction to Gemma's post. He commented, "Okey mummy!!!", followed by heart and flame emojis and the hashtag "#luckyme". How cute.

The Strictly star ditched her gym gear for a photoshoot at home

Gemma's fans were quick to comment on the pictures, wishing her happy birthday and enthusing how stunning she looked. "Praying I look even half as good as this at 36!", one wrote, while singer Fleur East branded her a "hot mama".

Meanwhile, Gemma recently told HELLO! about how she's managed to stay happy and healthy during lockdown thanks to her partner Gorka and their shared love of fitness.

Gorka Marquez had the best reaction to girlfriend Gemma's post

"I think it's brought us closer together if anything. Because we're used to being apart, we're both very independent anyway. I think that's what makes the relationship better. If you're good on your own, the relationship is great, it's the cherry on top of your own stuff," she explained.

"We're fortunate to have gym equipment at home, which is great – if either of us wants a break, we could go and workout, which always makes you feel good!"

