Gemma Atkinson unveils huge wardrobe overhaul – and it's seriously autumnal

Gemma Atkinson has a busy few weeks ahead of her as she prepares for her new presenting role alongside Steph McGovern on Steph's Packed Lunch, which starts on Channel 4 later this month.

The Heart Radio star has already turned her attention to her wardrobe, but instead of her usual in-person fittings with stylist Donna McCulloch, she has been forced to conduct the meetings via zoom following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

"This is the new way of me doing my try-on sessions with Donna. I've got clothes literally everywhere!" she said on her Instagram Stories, as she showed her laptop screen with herself and daughter Mia on one end of the video chat and Donna on the other.

As Gemma panned the camera around the room, piles of clothes could be seen piled on top of the bed and strewn across the floor – so perhaps it is slightly more challenging to plan her outfits from home, especially with her one-year-old in tow!

"Making it happen regardless of the situation! New clothes for when I start the new Steph Show!" the doting mum-of-one wrote in the caption.

Gemma and her stylist Donna McCulloch prepared her new wardrobe via video chat

Judging from the brief snapshot the former Hollyoaks actress gave fans, it appears as though floral dresses, bright autumnal colours and chic black jackets feature heavily in her new wardrobe. Fans already swoon over the impressive collection of gym gear she unveils during her workouts at home, so we can't wait to see the finished outfits…

The Strictly star's daughter recently dropped her makeup brush down the toilet

It's not clear whether Gemma plans on doing her own makeup for the TV show or enlisting the help of a professional, but regardless, she'll likely refresh her makeup collection following Mia's recent mishap. The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who shares her little girl with professional dancer Gorka Marquez, shared a photo of one of her makeup brushes lying in the water at the bottom of the toilet. "So I thought I'd lost my blusher brush...Thanks Mia," Gemma wrote, followed up with face palm and crying laughing emojis.

