Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson's heart-melting family photo album with baby Mia unveiled Their daughter Mia turned one in May

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson are one of the sweet romances that resulted from Strictly Come Dancing after meeting on the show back in 2017.

The pair regularly delight fans by sharing family photos with their one-year-old daughter Mia – especially during the two coronavirus lockdowns, which allowed the family to spend more time together than ever.

Professional dancer Gorka and Steph's Packed Lunch star Gemma have clearly been missing one another during the filming of Strictly 2020, which has seen Gorka make it to the final with his celebrity partner Maisie Smith.

Look back at some of their most adorable family photos...

WATCH: Strictly star Gorka Marquez shares candid video of his mum

With COVID-19 impacting travel plans, the Strictly pro has ensured his parents stay in contact, especially with Mia growing up so quickly. "Mia loves it when we call my parents, los abuelos, in Spain, and my parents equally love the regular contact with Mia as she grows up," he explained as he chatted to his mum.

Gemma shared adorable photos of Mia pulling a face as she showered her with love, joking: "I’ve told you kiddo, I’m never gonna stop kissing your face. No matter how annoying you find it."

Gemma and Gorka's Strictly family also regularly stay in touch – how sweet is this snap of Janette Manrara and Aljaz Škorjanec with Mia?

To mark Mia's first birthday, which fell in May, the pair threw her a sweet low-key birthday party complete with pink balloons and a cake. Look how smiley she is!

We can't forget their dogs Norman and Ollie who are very important members of the family! Shortly after bringing her daughter home from hospital, Gemma introduced her to the pet pooches and said: "They have accepted Mia as the new pack member."

Shortly before the new series began, Gorka posted a photo of himself and Gemma cuddling their daughter. He simply wrote: "Missing my girls... @glouiseatkinson." Aww!

Gorka and Mia often dress their little girl in adorable outfits, and we're still not over Mia's Halloween costume - even if it was over a week before the spooky holiday!

Mia's first Christmas and New Year was extra special, and Gorka ensured he marked the occasion with several sweet family snaps. "Every year has brought me something to remember but 2019 brought me and Gem our princess Mia and we became a family. The best thing a man could dream about having is a family of his own to care for, protect and love!" the caption read.

Gorka and Gemma ensured they made the most of the coronavirus lockdown, which allowed them to spend more time as a family than ever before. "SATURDAY NIGHT LOCKDOWN PARTY with my two girls," Gorka wrote.

They even managed to get both Mia and their dogs involved in some of their regular workouts – we find dancing and doing squats hard enough without holding a baby!

