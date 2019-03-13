TV star style-off! Kate Garraway, Gemma Atkinson and Katherine Kelly wow at Prince's Trust Awards Printed maxi dresses dominated the red carpet

TV's finest were out in force on Wednesday for the Prince's Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards at the London Palladium. Gemma Atkinson, who is pregnant with her first child with Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez, looked radiant in a beautiful monochrome printed maxi dress on the red carpet. She was joined by Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway, who stunned in a floral-print long shirt dress. The pair were in good company, with fellow celebs Katherine Kelly, Maya Jama, Anne Marie and Laura Whitmore also dressed to impress at the daytime event, which was hosted by Fearne Cotton and Phillip Schofield and recognises young people who have succeeded against the odds.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

Actress and former Strictly contestant Gemma looked the picture of health as she posed for photos with her partner Gorka. The star wore a beautiful diamond-print dress by Seraphine, which retails at just £65. She teamed the outfit with some nude heels and styled her hair in a loose up-do.

Kate Garraway

Kate Garraway's fun dress has us in a springtime mood. We love the multi-coloured flower print and sassy black belt – and those gorgeous pink suede heels are something else. Top marks Kate!

Katherine Kelly

Katherine Kelly, who stars in ITV's new drama Cheat, looked so chic in a white two-piece ensemble. The actress stepped out in a pretty pussy-bow blouse with tapered sleeves and some matching flared white trousers.

Maya Jama

Presenters Maya Jama and Laura Whitmore also showed off some elegant outfits – Maya looked sensational in a caped, white maxi dress with chic flower detail, while Laura went for a baby blue suit with cropped trousers and coordinating ankle boots.

Laura Whitmore

The Prince’s Trust helps young people to develop the confidence and skills they need to realise their ambitions and the ceremony is a chance to recognise their successes. The charity, which Prince Charles founded in 1976, supports 11 to 30 year-olds who are unemployed, struggling at school and at risk of exclusion.