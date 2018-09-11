TV Choice Awards: All the outfits we can't stop looking at It was a big night for TV's finest...

TV stars got all dressed up for an evening at the TV Choice Awards on Monday night. From daytime TV favourites to reality stars, it was a fun night for fashion. Some opted for chic dresses while others opted for cool co-ords and jumpsuits. We've looked through all the photos and these are the outfits we're all talking about...

Michelle Keegan

Our Girl star Michelle Keegan looked absolutely killer at the TV Choice Awards. Styled by her go-to stylist Kelvin Barron, she opted for a David Koma jumpsuit with a feathered detail. Kelvin told HELLO!: "This is one of my favourite looks with Michelle to date - there's an understated elegance to this look, but also an element of WOW!"

Holly Willoughby

Styled by Angie Smith, Holly looked suited and booted for the TV Choice Awards in her Claudie Pierlot check suit. She glammed up the look with Gina shoes and a Kurt Geiger bag.

Megan Barton Hanson

Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson was a gold goddess at the TV Choice Awards. She wore a Julien Macdonald party dress which is a preview of the designer's upcoming range for Debenhams.

Gemma Atkinson

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Gemma Atkinson partied the night away with her boyfriend, Gorka. She kept it simple in a little black dress from Honor Gold London but teamed it with a gold belt from Zara.

Dani Dyer

Joined by her boyfriend Jack and her dad Danny, Dani Dyer appeared to have ALL the fun at the TV Choice Awards. She looked hot to trot in a little white dress which she teamed with a studded bag and sky-high stilettos.

Charlotte Hawkins

Styled by her regular stylist Debbie Harper, Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins looked beautiful in blue. Showing off her incredbile figure, she opted for an Isabell Kristensen Couture creation.

Andrea McClean

Stylists Genna Shanley and Bertie Bowen (aka the Mother Shoppers) styled Andrea McLean for the TV Choice Awards. She looked absolutely gorgeous in a Suzanne Neville number.

Georgia Toffolo

Pretty in pink. I'm A Celeb... star Georgia looked so gorgeous in her ruffled dress for the TV Choice Awards.

Kate Garraway

The Good Morning Britain host poked fun of herself on Instagram, giving a nod to her "big hair" matching her "big skirt" but we thought she looked sensational in her dramatic Coast skirt which she teamed with a crisp white shirt and a pair of contrasting purple shoes. Big is better, as they say.

Kelly Brook

Rocking a key autumn winter fashion trend - velvet - Kelly Brook showed off her unique sense of style at the TV Choice Awards. We love the vampy hair and makeup.

Lisa Snowdon

Another suit! Lisa Snowdon is a great dresser and we're really feeling her Amanda Wakeley suit which she teamed with Stephen Webster diamonds. Oh, it's a hard life.

Sarah Jayne Dunn

Perhaps we saved the most dramatic for last. Hollyoaks star Sarah Jayne Dunn left very little to the imagination with her Raquel Balencia dress with Tpshop jewellery and Christian Louboutin shoes.

