Jane Moore's latest outfit will surprise you – in the best way possible. The Loose Women star unveiled her bold look on Instagram this Friday and was met with hundreds of compliments from her followers.

The presenter wowed in a military-inspired red dress that wouldn't look out of place in the Duchess of Cornwall's wardrobe. Jane's scarlet number boasted long sleeves, a midi cut and gorgeous toggle detailing running down the front.

You might be surprised to discover the seriously smart garment is actually from high street favourite Zara – it looks so much more expensive!

Jane Moore looked amazing in a Zara dress on Loose Women

Jane captioned her post: "Sgt chilli reporting for duty on today’s @loosewomen in this fabulous @zara dress with toggle detail but a zip up the back so easy to get on. It’s really comfy too. See you at 12.30 @itv Shoes by @carvelaofficial #red #dress #loosewomen @mothershoppers."

The star's Instagram followers were obsessed with the look, which was a dramatic departure for the TV star - despite her fashion-forward nature.

One wrote: "Wow lady in red. This is stunning!", while another enthused, "Officer material, I'd say!". A third noted: "Lovely to see a classic dress (outfit) a very good style for you. We very rarely see this way of dressing now".

Jane's striking dress is a new arrival on the Zara site and is still available in every size. Featuring a subtle split in the skirt and a structured collar, the smart piece doubles up as outwear for formal occasions. We're obsessed.

Toggle Dress, £49.99, Zara

Loving the military style? This little Karen Millen number also does the trick for those of us who can't pull off a midi length. Plus, it's currently on sale.

Military DB Long Sleeve Dress, £132.30, Karen Millen

Earlier this month, Jane styled her M&S trousers in the best way. The star looked beautiful in an all-blue look, teaming a silk ME+EM blouse with a pair of chic pinstripe trousers from the high street favourite.

Jane's wide-legged flares boasted a subtle stripe and a flattering high-waisted cut, and were perfectly offset by her elegant pussy-bow blouse

Jane wowed in all blue, teaming ME+EM with M&S

Explaining her style motto, Jane said: "I bought [this blouse] just before the latest lockdown and, whilst it wasn’t cheap by High Street standards, I know it will be a wardrobe staple for years to come so, cost-wise it will definitely earn its keep.

"My philosophy has always been to spend a bit more on the classics that will last the test of time and spend less on the trends that will soon go out of fashion."

