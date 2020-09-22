Jane Moore surprises fans in a daring faux leather dress from Zara

Jane Moore is fast becoming a style icon, thanks to her love of bold colours and eye-catching prints, and on Tuesday the TV presenter once more proved just how fashion forward she really is. Trying out a new look, Jane surprised Loose Women fans when she stepped out in a navy, faux leather shirt dress from Zara.

Accessorising with matching navy stilettos, she styled her blonde hair in a sleek, straight bob and opted for a natural and dewy complexion. Dusting her eyes in a brown smokey shadow, complete with rosy blusher and a pale pink lipgloss, Jane looked as lovely as ever!

Jane looked beautiful in blue on Tuesday

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, she wrote:

"Love love LOVE this @zara dress that looks and feels like the softest of leather but is actually polyurethane and ridiculously comfortable. It's very kind to lockdown bellies and is equally suitable for day or night. On the hanger, I wasn't sure. But as soon as I put it on I could see what a flattering style it is. Don't forget to watch @loosewomen today on @itv at 12.30."

Obsessed with Jane's Zara dress? Good news, it's still available to shop online for just £49.99 – but you better act fast, it's practically flying off of the shelves! Fitted with long pleated sleeves, a shirred fabric detail at the waist, and front snap button fastenings, this figure-flattering midi is sure to make a statement. Pair with matching navy stilettos like Jane or team with box-freshers trainers to create an effortlessly cool outfit.

Faux leather shirt dress, £49.99, Zara

Receiving the seal of approval from her 121k followers, Jane was immediately showered with praise following her Instagram post. "Looking lovely in blue as usual," wrote one. "Wow you look gorgeous. That dress really suits ur shape and the colour! Always a delight to see," added another.

