﻿
amanda-dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden rocks winter berry tones in stunning satin dress

She cosied up in a black coat, too

Fiona Ward

Amanda Holden looked ultra cosy in her latest outfit, wrapping up in a Reiss faux fur coat as she was pictured outside the Heart Radio studios on Wednesday.

She left her cover-up open to show her gorgeous Ted Baker midi dress underneath, however, with a chic keyhole neckline and flowing skirt. How gorgeous does she look?

MORE: The best Christmas jumpers you'll find this year - trust us!

Finishing her look with matching knee-high boots from Reiss, a statement Mango handbag and her signature sunglasses, Amanda also rocked her usual glossy blow-dry and neutral makeup.

amanda-holden-satin-dress

Amanda looked beautiful in berry tones

The Britain's Got Talent star has spoken before about how she keeps her skin looking so fresh, telling HELLO!: "With my early morning starts for radio my makeup can sometimes dry out by the end of the day, so I like to keep a hydrating mist handy in my bag to refresh my makeup and give my skin a little boost."

MORE: Your Christmas gift guide for 2020

She added that one of her favourites is the Elemis Pro Collagen Rose Hydro Mist, £43.

ted-baker-dress

Satin dress, was £199 now £99, Ted Baker

SHOP NOW

The star also revealed some of her other makeup bag staples, which include Benefit's cult Hoola bronzer. "I love the gorgeous natural glow this bronzer gives and it’s a staple in my beauty bag all year round for that healthy, sun-kissed complexion," she said.

And if you've ever wondered what Amanda's favourite lip product is, she revealed it's a £15 gloss from bareMinerals. "A nude lipgloss is a must-have for that everyday look. I like to wear this moisturising gloss for a natural, balmy coverage," she added of the bareMinerals Gen Nude Buttercream Lipgloss.

MORE: All the face-covering inspiration you'll need today

The singer is down to earth when it comes to beauty, and even shared a hilarious joke 'makeup tutorial' with her daughters during the UK coronavirus lockdown.

hoola-bronzer

Amanda loves Benefit Hoola bronzer, £35, QVC

SHOP NOW

Amanda appeared in front of the camera to show her followers how she applies some of her favourite products. The giggling video was a hit with fans, and in the end reveals that Amanda's eldest daughter Lexi was blindly applying Amanda's makeup from behind – we're still not bored of watching it!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about amanda holden

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.