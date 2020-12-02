Amanda Holden rocks winter berry tones in stunning satin dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden looked ultra cosy in her latest outfit, wrapping up in a Reiss faux fur coat as she was pictured outside the Heart Radio studios on Wednesday.

She left her cover-up open to show her gorgeous Ted Baker midi dress underneath, however, with a chic keyhole neckline and flowing skirt. How gorgeous does she look?

Finishing her look with matching knee-high boots from Reiss, a statement Mango handbag and her signature sunglasses, Amanda also rocked her usual glossy blow-dry and neutral makeup.

Amanda looked beautiful in berry tones

The Britain's Got Talent star has spoken before about how she keeps her skin looking so fresh, telling HELLO!: "With my early morning starts for radio my makeup can sometimes dry out by the end of the day, so I like to keep a hydrating mist handy in my bag to refresh my makeup and give my skin a little boost."

She added that one of her favourites is the Elemis Pro Collagen Rose Hydro Mist, £43.

Satin dress, was £199 now £99, Ted Baker

The star also revealed some of her other makeup bag staples, which include Benefit's cult Hoola bronzer. "I love the gorgeous natural glow this bronzer gives and it’s a staple in my beauty bag all year round for that healthy, sun-kissed complexion," she said.

And if you've ever wondered what Amanda's favourite lip product is, she revealed it's a £15 gloss from bareMinerals. "A nude lipgloss is a must-have for that everyday look. I like to wear this moisturising gloss for a natural, balmy coverage," she added of the bareMinerals Gen Nude Buttercream Lipgloss.

The singer is down to earth when it comes to beauty, and even shared a hilarious joke 'makeup tutorial' with her daughters during the UK coronavirus lockdown.

Amanda loves Benefit Hoola bronzer, £35, QVC

Amanda appeared in front of the camera to show her followers how she applies some of her favourite products. The giggling video was a hit with fans, and in the end reveals that Amanda's eldest daughter Lexi was blindly applying Amanda's makeup from behind – we're still not bored of watching it!

