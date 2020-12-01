Amanda Holden's silky satin leopard print dress has totally stunned us

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden has wowed us with her latest outfit, as usual!

The star shared a tongue-in-cheek boomerang video at the Heart Radio studios, showing off her satin leopard print dress and knee-high boots.

Even better, Amanda's gorgeous silky midi is a bargain from Very! The AX Paris 'Leopard Print High Neck Midi Dress' is currently in the sale, too, reduced from £45 down to £36. We predict a sell-out…

WATCH: Amanda stunned in her leopard print dress

The Britain's Got Talent judge teamed her look with black boots from Dune and her usual smooth and glossy blow-dry - plus her signature nude makeup look.

Leopard Print High Neck Midi Dress, £36, AX Paris at Very

We have a feeling fans will be inundating Amanda with compliments on this look - and it was the same over the weekend, when she shared a gorgeous shot of herself posing in her new hot tub in her garden.

Posing in her garden at the weekend

She sported a beautiful red swimsuit and statement dark manicure on the Instagram snap, which she simply captioned: "#Hottubtime #HomeForChristmas."

Plenty of fans reacted, with one writing: "Beautiful! I can't wait to get a hot tub!!" and another adding: "Wowza...This is incredible."

Getting into the Christmas spirit with her Mrs Claus costume

Amanda has joined many famous faces in putting her Christmas decorations up early. Showing off her gorgeous tree on Instagram, she told fans: "2020 means I've gone very early with my Christmas decorations, I couldn't wait anymore. And look at this gorgeous tree. And a Christmas peacock!"

The radio star has been getting in the festive spirit with her fashion, too, and also posed in a Mrs Claus costume recently.

And in the promotional material for her new Christmas song, Home For Christmas, Amanda stuns in a gorgeous golden gown, complete with sparkling embellishments.

She captioned the post: "As you know my Christmas tree went up fabulously early. That was because I filmed something very special!! A video for my new Christmas single which is out this Friday 27th."

