Amanda Holden's favourite skincare hack is so simple yet so effective Find out the Britain's Got Talent star's favourite beauty buys…

Amanda Holden always looks glowing and gorgeous, and she's finally revealed one of her favourite skincare secrets for keeping her skin looking fresh throughout the day. Sharing her favourite picks from QVC UK with HELLO!, the Britain's Got Talent star said that she likes to spritz her skin with a mist when it's feeling dry, and always keeps her favourite product in her handbag.

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals gorgeous new hair in stunning makeup-free selfie

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda's hilarious makeup tutorial

Recommending the Elemis Pro Collagen Rose Hydro Mist, she said: "With my early morning starts for radio my makeup can sometimes dry out by the end of the day so I like to keep this hydrating mist handy in my bag to refresh my makeup and give my skin a little boost."

Amanda's favourite face mist is from Elemis

Nifty! The star also revealed some of her other makeup bag staples, which include Benefit's cult Hoola bronzer. "I love the gorgeous natural glow this bronzer gives and it’s a staple in my beauty bag all year round for that healthy, sun-kissed complexion," she said.

Benefit Hoola, £35, QVC

And if you've ever wondered what Amanda's favourite lip product is, she revealed it's a £15 gloss from bareMinerals. "A nude lipgloss is a must-have for that everyday look. I like to wear this moisturising gloss for a natural, balmy coverage," she added of the bareMinerals Gen Nude Buttercream Lipgloss.

MORE: 11 eye masks that will help get rid of puffy eyes

The BGT judge is down to earth when it comes to beauty, and even shared a hilarious 'makeup tutorial' with her daughters during the UK coronavirus lockdown.

Amanda's makeup always looks flawless

The 49-year-old appeared in front of the camera to show her followers how she applies some of her favourite products. The giggling video was a hit with fans, and in the end reveals that Amanda's eldest daughter Lexi was blindly applying Amanda's makeup from behind – we're still not bored of watching it!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.