We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden has been shopping at Zara again! The star wowed in a pair of faux leather leggings from the brand on Wednesday, sharing a gorgeous Boomerang video on her Instagram Story.

Teaming her black fitted trousers with a cosy oversized knit from Reiss and a chunky pair of boots from Carvela, we bet she was inundated with DMs about the casual-chic outfit.

MORE: Amanda Holden wows fans in mini Santa dress

As usual, she wore her signature neutral makeup and her blonde shoulder-length hair in a smooth glossy blowdry.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda poses in her faux leather leggings

And later, as she stepped out in front of cameras when leaving the Heart Radio studios, Amanda added a classic shearling aviator jacket to her look – as well as her favourite sunglasses, of course.

We're pretty sure Amanda's bargain leggings cost just £19.99 from the popular Spanish retailer – so beware of a mass sellout!

Faux leather leggings, £19.99, Zara

Sadly, her 'Ali' jumper from Reiss is already sold out, though we've spotted a similar – and more affordable – option at & Other Stories.

MORE: Susanna Reid is wrapped up like a Christmas present in her gorgeous red dress

Amanda rocked Zara on Tuesday too, looking glamorous in a teal jacquard mini skirt from the label, teamed with a polo neck top and opaque black tights.

SHOP SIMILAR: Jumper, £75, & Other Stories

And on Monday she looked like she was ready to take on the week in a flattering leather pencil skirt and mustard yellow blouse.

MORE: Kate Garraway's gorgeous statement coat is a winter must-have

The Britain's Got Talent judge is dressed by her loyal fashion stylist, Karl Willett, who has previously spoken to HELLO! about her approach to style.



Wearing a Zara mini skirt on Tuesday

"Amanda is a dream to work with," he said. "She's a dream client, and a friend! She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries."

He added: "She proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day woman to recreate these looks from the high street."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.