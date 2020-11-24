Amanda Holden has wowed us again with another gorgeous outfit at the Heart Radio studios - we're loving her chic Zara mini skirt.

Rocking the jacquard mini with a fitted polo neck and her favourite Reiss boots, Amanda shared one of her signature Boomerang videos on Instagram - and fans were quick to react.

"Lovinggg that skirt," one wrote, while another added: "Too gorgeous for words! Speechless."

A further added of the star's power pose: "Oohh someone is ready to attack this week!"

WATCH: Amanda wows in her Zara mini skirt

Even better, Amanda's gorgeous skirt costs just £25.99, and is still available in all sizes at Zara. And wile the presenter teamed hers with her opaque tights and boots, we reckon it would make a great transitional piece too.

Amanda is back to her best, sharing her beautiful everyday outfits with her fans - and on Monday, she looked like she meant business in her leather pencil skirt and yellow blouse!

Jacquard skirt, £25.99, Zara

Sharing a photograph taken as she left the Heart Radio studios on Monday, she simply captioned it: "Strutting into Monday."

It looks like the Britain's Got Talent star is officially feeling Christmassy, too, as she posed in front of the festive decorations for her latest fashion video.

Wearing a Sosandar leather skirt on Monday

And on Saturday, she wowed in an adorable Mrs Claus outfit, rocking her white and red trimmed dress and striped tights. In the caption, she urged fans to join her in putting up their seasonal décor, writing: "Put up your tree this weekend - tag me in to judge the best #christmas."

Amanda's getting into the festive spirit!

We can't wait to see what Amanda wears next! Here's hoping there's plenty of sparkle and shimmer - since Ms Holden loves a glamorous party look, too…