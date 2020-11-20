Amanda Holden's daring black bodysuit has stunned her fans She looks incredible!

Amanda Holden has outdone herself with her latest outfit! The star rocked a figure-hugging black look and a cropped jumper at the Heart Radio studios, and fans are in love with the look.

The star, who loves to wear everything from flirty mini dresses to daring leather looks, shared a sassy video on her Instagram Story, strutting in her fitted new look.

And after sharing another picture on her main page, she was immediately inundated with comments from followers!

WATCH: Amanda struts in her body-skimming black outfit

"Cat woman!" designer Melissa Odabash noted, while another added of Amanda's gold chain ankle boots: "Coveting the boots lady H."

Another joked of her leg-lengthening look: "Do you have Simon's trousers on?!"

Bodysuit, £12.99, Zara

Amanda added a cropped black jumper to her look, which is a £25.99 buy from Zara.

And as for her figure-skimming bodysuit, it's hard to tell whether it's a top and leggings or a head-to-toe garment! We think it could be from Zara's 'Limitless Contour' collection, which features a range of shapely pieces.



Amanda rocked yellow on Thursday

On Thursday, Amanda brought the colour in a bold yellow mini dress from Roberto Cavalli, with cut-out details and a flattering wrap-style silhouette.

She's been wowing fans with plenty of glamorous evening looks, too, looking incredible in a number of ensembles from designers David Koma and Alex Perry.

Amanda has been wowing with her evening looks, too

The Britain's Got Talent star is dressed by her loyal stylist Karl Willett, who has previously spoken to HELLO! about her bold and daring looks.

"She loves to take risks and be adventurous," he said. "Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries."