Amanda Holden shares stunning picture of herself and husband Chris Hughes on their wedding anniversary

Congratulations to Amanda Holden and husband Chris Hughes, who are marking their 12th wedding anniversary on Thursday!

The Britain's Got Talent judge shared the sweetest picture of themselves together to celebrate the occasion, writing alongside it: "Almost 18 years together and married 12 today. I literally couldn't live my life without this hilarious, gorgeous, clever man- he is the best Daddy and our foundation! - My Chrispy... love you darling x."

The radio star also shared another snap, taken years ago, and added: "Happy anniversary my darling Chrispy."

Fans of the 49-year-old were quick to send their congratulations and compliment the couple, with one writing: "Congratulations and happy anniversary, here's to many more making memories." A second added: "And can I say what fabulous hair he has to xx."

A third remarked: "Beautiful pic of u both."

The picture in question shows the pair happily smiling for the camera during their summer holiday to St. Tropez.

Chris and Amanda married 12 years ago

Amanda looks as gorgeous as ever, wearing a pink beach dress and matching bikini underneath, and both are wearing big sunglasses.

Ahead of their trip to the south of France, Amanda spoke wonders of her husband, telling the Daily Star Sunday: "I've got a very strong husband who is very sensible and not like me in any way. He cuts through all the [expletive] and keeps me sane. I'm so lucky that when I started out, social media wasn't invented because I might not have got through it. Everything I have gone through since then has been massively public. It's difficult but I am very lucky because I've got a very strong relationship."

Even lockdown couldn't conquer Amanda and Chris' love. "This whole thing has been great for my marriage," she told The Sun. "I know people are talking about it causing spikes in baby-making and divorce rates, but for us it has been brilliant. I'm too old for more babies but our relationship is stronger than ever. It's all about the lockdown loving."