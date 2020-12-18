Kate Middleton’s FAVORITE jacket is on sale at an incredible discount

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christmas just got a little merrier thanks to this major sale on Kate Middleton’s favorite jacket. The Smythe blazer the Duchess of Cambridge has been wearing for years is now up for grabs at less than half the price it originally sold for in the UK, which was around $1300.

RELATED: Kate Middleton loves this blazer so much she has it in three colors

The blazer is now available at Saks Fifth Avenue in one of her signature colorways - navy - and several other colors for $695 with an additional $100 discount with the promo code DECSPGTSF. And with priority and next day shipping available, along with in-store pick-up, there’s still time to get one for the special person on your list in time for Christmas.

In case you missed it, Kate loves this classic one-button blazer so much that she has it in three colors - navy, green and checked. And the Canadian brand loves her in it. So much so, that they changed the original ‘One Button Blazer’ style name of the blazer to ‘The Duchess Blazer,’ when she first wore it in navy in 2011.

Smythe Duchess navy wool blazer, $695, Saks Fifth Avenue (use code DECSPGTSF for $100 off)

While Kate has been spotted in all three colors over the years, it seems like the navy is her favorite. She continued to wear the navy blazer with a variety of ensembles after her 2011 outing too, sporting it at the London Olympics in 2012 and the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

In 2016, she popped up in Smythe’s green Duchess blazer when she wore it during an engagement on the royal Canadian tour.

Smythe Duchess green blazer, $695, Saks Fifth Avenue (use code DECSPGTSF for $100 off)

One of the many things we love about Kate’s style, aside from her effortless high-low ensembles, is that she’s not afraid to wear something in her closet more than once, just like this blazer.

Consider this the staple piece you need in your wardrobe that’s totally worth the splurge.

Get £114 worth of royal beauty treats for just £38

HELLO!'s Royal Treatment beauty box is packed full of amazing products (including Royal Warrant holders) to give you an at-home beauty experience fit for a duchess! Featuring incredible brands like the Queen's much-loved Molton Brown and Elizabeth Arden, this is an incredible gift for any royal fan.

Plus, the next 200 people to purchase our Royal Treatment Beauty Box will get a FREE 6-month digital subscription to HELLO! Magazine worth £42.50!

HELLO! The Royal Treatment Beauty Box, £38 (worth £114), Latest in Beauty

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.