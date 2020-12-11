JLo and Gwen Stefani are loving these leggings - and they're less than $100

Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, and Co. just can’t get enough of leather leggings. As temps drop and the official start of winter approaches, the stars have been spotted rocking leggings of the leather and patent leather variety with everything from booties to over-the-knee boots, often with coordinating face masks to boot.

And who can blame them? Leggings are comfortable, easy to transition from work-from-home looks to a social distanced evening outing - and at under $100 a pop, they make the perfect late fall and winter staple. That’s a big reason why we keep seeing leggings return year after year. This season, however, comfort is key and patent leather and leather leggings have stood out as the leggings trend to have on hand.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez looks unreal in this plunging bodysuit and knee-high boots

Gwen Stefani performing in NYC in Commando Faux Patent Leather Leggings

We’ve seen celebs style them with a variety of boots, from patent leather leggings with patent leather boots to leather leggings with over-the-knee flat boots and heeled booties. Depending on the occasion and style, you can take leggings from cozy to chic to full-out high-fashion.

MORE: 8 pairs of statement boots that will transform your winter wardrobe

Case in point, Gwen Stefani. The “Holla Back” songstress gave her hot pink Christian Cowan x Lil Nas X gown an edge when she rocked it with Commando’s popular high shine Faux Patent Leather Leggings and black leather booties while performing at Rockefeller Center’s tree lighting concert in New York City earlier this month.

Gwen Stefani showing off her Commando Leggings, Instagram

Commando Faux Patent Leather Leggings, $98, Bloomingdale's

JLo, meanwhile, styled her black leather leggings with a high-low street style look when she hit the Big Apple earlier this week. The Hustlers star stepped out wearing a tan Max Mara wool coat, fitted black turtleneck, leather leggings, and JLo x DSW Tannah Booties as she presumably shopped around for gifts for her loved ones. She topped the look with a sparkly black Masqd face mask and oversized shades. For a similar look, grab a pair of Spanx's famed faux leather leggings, which once sold out in 72 hours.

JLo stepping out in leather leggings in NYC

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $98, Spanx

SHOP NOW

Lily Collins is also one of the many celebs who have sported the trend in the last couple of months. The Emily in Paris star opted for head-to-toe YSL for her leggings look, (including YSL’s leather leggings) pairing it with a blue blouse and blazer. For an option cheaper than YSL's nearly $900 price tag, grab a pair of Commando's faux patent leather leggings or BlankNYC's patent leather leggings.

Lily Collins in YSL leather leggings

BlankNYC Patent Leather Legging, $88, Revolve

SHOP NOW

The fashion message here? Whether you opt for leather or patent leather, consider leather leggings the staple comfy piece you need in your closet before the year is out.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.