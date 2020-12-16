Katy Perry has her dog's cute face on her pajamas - and now you can too

If you’re still searching for a gift for the person who has everything, this is probably it. On Tuesday, Katy Perry popped up on Instagram in silk pajamas that are emblazoned with her adorable puppy’s face all over them.

Katy Perry showing off her puppy pajamas on Instagram Tuesday

It's not the first time she's worn her customized pup PJs. Back in 2015, she captioned a photo while wearing them: “CUSTOM PUPPY PJ GAME STRONG." We couldn't agree more, which is why we want a pair for the holidays and beyond. And possibly a pair to gift everyone we know.

Katy Perry cuddling her puppy Butter in her puppy pajamas in 2015

We've been inspired by Katy's sleepwear and we’ve found a way for you to order similar custom pajama pants for yourself or the people in your life who are obsessed with their dogs too.

The pajamas in this Etsy shop are completely customizable and less than $60 for a full set, which makes it easy to not only knock out a gift for one person on your list, but maybe even two. You can put your dog’s face - or anyone’s - all over these pajamas.

Customizable pajamas full set for adults, prices start at $54, Etsy

Katy and her fiance' Orlando Bloom have made it no secret that they have a deep love for animals, especially their own pets. The Firework songstress gushed about the pup, telling People in 2015, “Butters comes everywhere with us. She brings this incredible joy because sometimes it can get incredibly tiring on the road. We love her very much and we treat her very well.”

After announcing in July that their other teacup pup, Mighty, had passed away, the couple recently welcomed a new dog, Buddy. While we haven’t seen Katy rock a pair of custom pajamas with his mug just yet, Orlando is regularly posting cut photos of him on Instagram and we're seriously not complaining.

Katy and Orlando's dog Buddy, Instagram @orlandobloom