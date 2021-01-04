Amanda Holden rocks figure-hugging jumpsuit for stunning return to Heart Radio

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden is back at the Heart Radio studios with a bang! The star returned to the breakfast show after a break over the Christmas period - and she looked gorgeous in her latest outfit.

Rocking a denim jumpsuit from Forever Unique with a pair of perspex heels, the Britain's Got Talent judge certainly seemed to wow fans - who quickly reacted to her Instagram post.

MORE: 11 times Amanda Holden stunned us with her daring leather outfits

Amanda shared a beautiful snap of herself posing in the look, as well as a shot with her co-star Ashley Roberts on her Instagram Story.

Amanda wowed in a denim jumpsuit

"Loving the denim!" one fan commented, while another added: "What a fabulous outfit. You look gorgeous."

MORE: January Sales 2021: The New Year deals from Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, ASOS & MORE!

Amanda's puff-shoulder jumpsuit is sadly already sold out, though there is a black version still available for £62.30 on the brand's website. There's also a similar style available at New Look for £40, and one in the ASOS sale for £25.90 - though it's selling quickly.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda Holden's five sassy style lessons

The star took a break away from Instagram over the festive period, but did return to post a very cheeky photo to mark the New Year.

MORE: The best loungewear sets to wear while at home watching Netflix in winter 2021

Posing in her luxurious hot tub wearing nothing more than underwear, the famous mum rang celebrated with a bottle of champagne, jokingly captioning the topless snap: "Bottoms up!"

SHOP SIMILAR: Denim boilersuit, £25.90, ASOS

Over the next few days, she shared some lovely family photos with her followers, too - including a shot with her husband Chris Hughes and their daughters Lexi, 14, and Hollie, eight, as they took a wintery walk together.

"Our walk on 01-01-21 #family," the presenter captioned the snap, which was taken on New Year's Day.

Amanda's cheeky New Year's photo!

The rare snap received a lot of love from fans, with many commenting on how much Hollie and Lexi look like the 49-year-old star.

"Oh my goodness! Your mini mes are so cute!! Happy New Year to you all!" one wrote, whilst a second added: "Look how grown up Lexi is. I remember when you were pregnant with her! Feel so old! Beautiful family."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.