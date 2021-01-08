Christie Brinkley's stunning bikini photo wins rave reviews The supermodel raised awareness for an important cause

Christie Brinkley proved once again that age is nothing but a number as she posed in a stunning bikini to raise awareness for a heartfelt cause.

The 66-year-old is currently enjoying a dreamy beach vacation, and on Thursday she wowed her fans with her latest snapshot.

Standing on the beach wearing a red and white patterned bikini top and a red jacket tied around her waist, Christie showed off a hint of her toned stomach and endless legs.

"Beautiful pictures," commented one follower. "I love your images so so much Christie," gushed another. A third added: "The sea is just as beautiful as you are."

Captioning the photo, Christie stressed the importance of the US rejoining the Paris Climate Accord – which aims to limit global warming to well below 2°C – when President-elect Joe Biden is officially sworn in.

Christie's bikini photo won rave reviews from fans

She wrote: "Tide pools, coral reefs, sea life, coastal Flora facing extinction like the local Thatch Palms here, threatened by rising tides ...all things we can help save now by rejoining the Paris Accord.

"These things are all an integral part of a strong economy as they provide livelihoods from tourism to fishing. Everything’s connected. I hope a part of our healing as a Nation is healing our planet too."

Earlier this week, Christie revealed that she secretly underwent hip replacement surgery in November as she posed on the edge of a boat wearing a black swimsuit.

Christie had hip replacement surgery in November

She said in part: "12 years ago I was told [my hip] needed to be replaced but the surgery was daunting! And I had things to do!

"But quarantine put a damper on any plans so I decided to finally take time for myself and do something about the pain that had progressively influenced my decisions."

She added: "I wanted to be ready to be able to say yes to opportunity. I had my surgery at Thanksgiving and I was dancing in my kitchen by New Year's Eve and today I put on my long fins and explored the coral reefs propelled by my new hip!"

