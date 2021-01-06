Christie Brinkley shares beautiful swimsuit selfie after 'daunting' surgery The supermodel is feeling better than ever

Christie Brinkley shared a stunning swimsuit selfie on Instagram as she revealed she secretly underwent "daunting" surgery in November.

The 66-year-old can be seen perching on the edge of a boat in a black one-piece, with a small band-aid visible on her hip.

Sharing a positive message about her improved health, Christie revealed that she had hip replacement surgery after suffering for 12 years!

She wrote: "New Year, New Hip! Yes, that’s a band-aid on my hip. I injured my hip in a backcountry skiing helicopter crash on a mountaintop in Telluride many years ago. The pain in my hip got a little bit worse each year.

"12 years ago I was told it needed to be replaced but the surgery was daunting! And I had things to do!

"But quarantine put a damper on any plans so I decided to finally take time for myself and do something about the pain that had progressively influenced my decisions."

Christie looks stunning

She continued: "I wanted to be ready to be able to say yes to opportunity. I had my surgery at Thanksgiving and I was dancing in my kitchen by New Year's Eve and today I put on my long fins and explored the coral reefs propelled by my new hip!

"I’m writing all this to say if you’ve been putting something off that could improve your well-being but hesitate out of some sort of fear, I suggest learning as much as you can about the process and the results and expectations.

Christie had hip replacement surgery in November

"I found the best Doctor for my circumstances and voila!

"I can’t tell you how happy I am to have done this. Now I can focus on getting back in shape and rebuilding my strength. Never too old to get hip! "

