Julianne Hough brings style to the snow in the fitted athleisure snowsuit of our dreams

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We’ve been dreaming about walking through a winter wonderland for a while, but for now, we’ll just gaze at Julianne Hough’s snowy holiday vacation photos and her enviable winter-perfect ensembles.

The Dancing With the Stars star has been having a blast with friends and family for the last few days and shared a photo of herself on Instagram rocking a bright yellow snowsuit we want to add to our winter wardrobes right away.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen stuns in the prettiest pink swimsuit on holiday vacation

In the snap, Julianne shows off her toned physique in a neon yellow, belted Kith snowsuit complete with a matching jacket, white furry hat, blue ski goggles, and black snow boots. Her friend, professional skier Lexi Dupont, sported a matching look in a red Cordova snowsuit with yellow snow goggles and white snow boots.

“The [red heart] to my [yellow heart],” Julianne captioned the photo of the two of them striking a pose on a snow-capped mountain. Julianne’s snowsuit has since sold out, but you can shop a similar version, along with her Kith puffer jacket (still available) below.

Kith Puffer Jacket, $350, Kith

The Cordova Striped Stretch-Shell Snowsuit in yellow, $294, Moda Operandi

The Cordova Striped Stretch-Shell Snowsuit, $980, Moda Operandi

Julianne's snowsuit look was just one of the outfits that has given us closet envy during her trip. The Safe Haven star has been giving cozy-chic look after look in the last few days, and we’ve wanted every piece that she’s worn. We’re not the only ones.

MORE: Julianne Hough's living room looks like a department store

When Julianne shared a photo of herself sporting a fitted jumpsuit and matching coat, fans filled her comments, asking, “where did you get your jacket from?!”

Although she didn’t reveal the manufacturer of the jacket (fans speculated that it is Sam Edelman), we found a similar jacket below.

Canada Goose hooded jacket, $950, Net-a-Porter

Consider Julianne a snowy staycation trendsetter.



HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.