Gigi Hadid shares adorable photo of her daughter in the sweetest festive onesie

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik haven’t revealed their baby girl’s face or name just yet, but the couple keeps giving us glimpses of her wardrobe and we’re totally smitten. The model mom hit Instagram to show off one of their little one’s latest looks - a festive white holiday onesie topped with Christmas trees and reindeer.

In the photo, which Gigi shared on her Instagram Story on Monday, she can be seen cuddling her daughter with her arm wrapped around her, while the baby’s hand rests on her arm.

Although we haven’t tracked down the exact details of the tiny tyke’s onesie just yet, we found a similar - and just as adorable - version. Given that it’s 2020, we think it’s completely fine to continue to celebrate Christmas into the new year.

Firsts by Petit Lem tree print onesie, $30, Bloomingdales

Gigi posted the photo as a part of an Instagram challenge that it seemed everyone was taking part in last week (Chrissy Teigen included), in which friends or fans could ask someone to post a photo of a specific moment upon request. When Gigi was asked to share a ‘picture from yesterday,’ she shared that sweet snap.

This is just the latest time Gigi has shown off her daughter’s wardrobe. Last week, she shared a couple of photos in her Instastory of her daughter wearing a cream Gucci bib and onesie paired with baby red, white and black Jordans. Gigi referred to the kicks as the baby’s “Christmas jordans”, noting that the whole ensemble came from gifts from friends.

Maybe, just maybe, we’ll see the baby girl’s face next. We’ll keep our fingers crossed for now.

