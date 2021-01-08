Judi Love reveals Loose Women nerves as she celebrates special milestone

Judi Love celebrated a major milestone on Friday's episode of Loose Women – she's officially been on the hit ITV show for a year! Marking the special occasion with a segment dedicated to the presenter's style evolution, Judi opened up about how Loose Women has helped her to feel more confident, and she even made a surprising revelation about the one Loose Women outfit which made her extremely nervous.

RELATED: Loose Women stars' best wedding photos revealed: See their stunning dresses

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Loose Women and their best looks

Judi celebrated a major milestone on Friday

Taking viewers through her favourite on-screen looks, the mum-of-two pointed to an animal-print belted dress from Wednesday's Girl, which she'd previously worn while appearing on the show in July.

MORE: Jane Moore shocks fans with unexpected trend - and wow

The TV star revealed that she was nervous to wear this dress on Loose Women back in July

READ: Stacey Solomon reveals details of Joe Swash's chaotic proposal

"Do you know what, this one, I'm going to be honest with you, when they showed me I was like, 'I can't wear this, oh my gosh this is not going be right on me' because I've got a bit of a belly – and I don't hide it, I love it and someone else will love it too," she said.

"But when I put it on, and I wear a suck-in as well. I do – they went the full hog with me. I had the good bra and the good underwear so when that dress came out I was nervous and then the way they matched it up with the bright shoes was just phenomenal."

Judi posted a photo of her latest look on Instagram

Judi has previously spoken about body confidence on the panel show, and she went on to explain why she regularly posts pictures of her outfits on social media.

"It's not just about 'oh I've put a picture up,'" she said. "It's so that somebody else who might be my size or struggling [...] they can say 'well you know what, Judi Love tried it, that might fit me."

Looking as lovely as ever, the TV star opted for a gorgeous green number to film Friday's episode of Loose Women. Posting a stunning snap of her polka dot midi dress on Instagram, fans were left swooning over Judi's latest look. "WOW! you look gorgeous in that dress," wrote one. "This looks beautiful on you. So flattering," added another.