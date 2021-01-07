Stacey Solomon reveals details of Joe Swash's chaotic proposal

Stacey Solomon appeared on Thursday's Loose Women show for the first time as a fiancée after her Christmas Eve engagement to long-term boyfriend Joe Swash. As the panellists congratulated her on the wonderful news, they were intrigued to learn all of the details – which is when Stacey revealed her rather chaotic proposal.

The presenter didn't have any clue about the impending question as she went for a walk in her local woods wearing her slippers – and thought the romantic flower set-up was in fact a memorial display!

She explained that on Christmas Eve her partner Joe was focused on getting the family out of the house and a reluctant Stacey went out in her slippers. The presenter went on to say: "We were talking along and he had asked someone to put white roses around these trees and I was like 'Oh my god, I think someone's passed away in our woods'." To this remark, the Loose Women hosts were seen to be in fits of laughter as Stacey then explained Joe wanted to "go and have a look".

Stacey took the opportunity to show off her engagement ring

Of course, Stacey then realised what all the fuss was about as Joe popped the question. She confessed: "I wish he had given me the heads up." And as she was so stunned she forgot to respond and Joe had to prompt the kids and say: "What does mummy say?"

The couple are now happily engaged and already planning their 2021 wedding day – watch this space!

The couple are due to get married this year!

Sharing a picture on New Year's Day, Stacey wrote: "My fiancé... It just doesn’t get old. My first picture with my future husband - (sounds so weird) - just wanted to come on here and say, thank you so much for all of your lovely messages and kindness. It means the world." Stacey captioned the smiling photo, which showed the happy couple with their arms around each other.

