Stacey Solomon's show-stopping sequin skirt has fans obsessed

Sequins are the name of the game right now and as we inch closer to Christmas, the likes of Kate Garraway, Ruth Langsford and Christine Lampard are rocking the festive trend. Joining the ranks for Friday's episode of Loose Women, Stacey Solomon just stepped out in the most gorgeous glittery co-ord, and her latest look has fans obsessed.

Stacey showed off her sparkly ensemble on Instagram

Dressed to impress, the mum-of-three teamed a black sparkly top from Hobbs with an unusual silver tiered skirt from designer, Wyse London. Accessorised to perfection, she modelled a 'love' hair clip in her loosely curled tresses before donning a classic Santa hat. As for her makeup, Stacey's sunkissed complexion consisted of copper eyeshadow, statement lashes, bronzed cheeks and a high-shine nude lipgloss to match – so glam!

She got into the festive spirit for Friday's episode of Loose Women

Looking to recreate her shimmering ensemble for Christmas Day? Stacey's exact skirt is the 'Solange' from Wyse London. Designed with dancing in mind, the unusual tiered layers glisten with movement, making it the ultimate festive find. Priced at £195, it also comes in two other colours – blue and gunmetal grey.

Solange Sequin Skirt - Silver, £195, Wyse London

As for her top, Stacey's jumper has been reduced from £59 to £45 – winning. The Anika sweater is knitted to a slim fit and fitted with a chic boat neck and cuffed sleeves. The ultimate party top, we can see this sparkly number paired with high-waisted tailored trousers, jeans or a vibrant skirt.

Anika Sparkle Jumper, reduced from £59 to £45, Hobbs

Taking to Instagram ahead of the show, Stacey posted a video as she ditched her teddy loungewear set and got changed into her on-screen outfit, saying:

"It's the last day of Loose so I get to dress Christmassy and I couldn't resist doing this. Well hello, Christmas!"

Receiving the seal of approval from her 3.9million followers, Stacey later added to her Instagram story, writing: "All ready to go...so many lovely messages about my outfit...Thank u love u....it's from @mothershoppers. And so many of you asking about my lounge set, I can't remember where it's from but if you type in 'Borg teddy lounge set' in google and loads come up!"

