Christine Lampard just brought some serious glitz and glamour to the Loose Women panel – and we're in love with her latest look. Dazzling in her sequins, the presenter donned a shimmering blue midi from Next, complete with the most stunning tiered layers.

Presenting the hit ITV show alongside Jane Moore, Nadia Sawalha and Linda Robson, Christine looked picture perfect in her beautiful blue dress, and you can shop it for £78.

Giving off major retro vibes, this sequin number features a high round neck, short puff sleeves and an A-line tiered skirt. Available to shop in UK sizes 6-22, the brand recommends pairing your new purchase with gold strappy sandals and a skinny waist-cinching belt to match.

Christine looked stunning on Thursday

As for Christine, the TV star decided to opt for minimal accessories and styled her brunette hair down in loose curls. Modelling a natural and dewy complexion, she complimented the navy hues of her dress with a pale brown shadow, rosy blusher and a high-shine nude lipgloss – so stunning!

Blue Tiered Dress, £78, Next

Christine's clearly getting into the festive spirit right now and with the countdown to Christmas officially on, she's been spotted wearing a number of sparkly ensembles. Just last week the Loose Women panellist surprised fans in a black and rose gold dress from one of her favourite brands, Oliver Bonas – and she's not the only one loving sequins.

Christine's Loose Women co-star Stacey Solomon recently took to Instagram to share a snap of her dark orange glittery mini dress from Anthropologie, as she teased that she was filming "something fun for Christmas."

Christine's co-star Stacey Solomon is also loving sequins at the moment

Sparking major reaction from fans, after posting the photos on social media Stacey revealed her surprise at the response, writing:

"I look so awkward but we've just finished and so many of you have sent such lovely messages about my dress. Thank you. It's made me really smile. It was worth shaving my legs for. I borrowed it from @mothershoppers."

