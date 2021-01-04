We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Bringing some serious retro vibes, Jane Moore just put together the most unusual ensemble – and we're officially inspired. Cementing her status as one of the most fashion-forward presenters on TV, the mum-of-three stepped out in a brown knitted tank top from Zara, which she layered over a collarless silk shirt from Warehouse. Completing her look with cream flared trainers, also from Zara, and her go-to Adidas Stan Smith trainers, Jane looked incredibly chic!

Jane looked so glamorous on Monday's episode of Loose Women

Posing up a storm on Monday, the Loose Women star shared a video of her outfit on Instagram, which she captioned:

"It's a little windy out here today! We're BACK at 12.30 @itv and today's @loosewomen Outfit is this knitted tank top and GORGEOUS cream trousers from @zara that I remember from back in the day as #oxfordbags. To finish it off, there's a collarless cream silk shirt from @warehouse and #stansmith trainers by @adidasoriginals out of shot. Don't forget to tune in. We're talking school closures, vaccines and a whole lot more... #tanktop @mothershoppers."

The presenter teamed her silk shirt with a knitted vest and cream trousers

Obsessed with Jane's winter wardrobe? Us too and we've found a number of stylish pieces so you can recreate her latest look.

While the presenter is yet to reveal which exact trousers she decided upon for the show, we reckon she's wearing Zara's £19.99 wide-leg pair in cream. High-waisted and complete with side pockets, they feature a matching buckled belt in the same fabric as well as a front zip fastening.

Wide-leg Trousers, £19.99, Zara

As for her brown tank top, ASOS is selling a similar cable-knit design for £35.99. A shade or two lighter than Jane's, we're loving the statement roll-neck and tie sides!

Mango Cable Knit Roll Vest, £35.99, ASOS

Receiving the seal of approval from her 125k followers, Jane's outfits is certainly a big hit with fans! "Super outfit, remember the Oxford bags, had a pair myself, they look better on you though," wrote one. "Looking fab as always," added another.

