Stacey Solomon's sparkly mini dress sparks major fan reaction

Stacey Solomon just brought some serious glamour to the Loose Women panel as she teased that she was filming "something fun for Christmas." Adding some much-needed sparkle to our Instagram feeds, the mum-of-three donned a dark orange glittery mini dress from Anthropologie on Monday – and fans are obsessed.

VIDEO: See Stacey Solomon's incredible home gadget

Stacey showed off her shimmering dress on Instagram

Sparking major reaction, after posting photos of her shimmering frock on social media Stacey revealed her surprise at the response, writing:

"I look so awkward but we've just finished and so many of you have sent such lovely messages about my dress. Thank you. It's made me really smile. It was worth shaving my legs for. I borrowed it from @mothershoppers."

Ideal for Christmas and New Year's, Stacey's dark orange outfit is going straight to the top of our wish lists. Still available to shop online, it also comes in the most unusual chartreuse green shade. Priced at £148, the 'Lisabette Sequinned Mini Dress' features a wrap-style neckline, waist-cinching tie belt and retro balloon sleeves.

Lisabette Sequinned Mini Dress, £148, Anthropologie

Not sure how to accessorise your new purchase? Why not take a leaf out of Stacey's book and opt for metallic ankle boots. The star polished off her look by styling her caramel tresses in a side plait complete with loosely curled tendrils at the front. As for her makeup, Stacey colour-coordinated with a burnt orange eyeshadow, voluminous lashes and a pale pink lipgloss – so chic.

The presenter hinted that she was filming something for Christmas

The Loose Women presenter often has fans clamouring to get their hands on her favourite fashion pieces, and she certainly wowed in November when she donned a white knitted jumper dress and matching socks. Posing in her bedroom mirror, Stacey wrote: "All clean and dressed ready for the rest of November. Baggy jumpers and wool socks! This jumper is the one I bought from Primark months ago and these are old socks from eBay."

