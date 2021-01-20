We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden showed off more of her at-home wardrobe on Tuesday evening, as she appeared in a video to share some of her favourite vegan food products from Marks & Spencer.

The short film showed the star enjoying the snacks in her garden and her kitchen - and she even enjoyed a cookie and a cuppa in the hot tub!

Wearing her zip-up Melissa Odabash swimwear, she told the camera: "I thought I would show you my hot tub... and my Plant Kitchen vegan cookie! You may not have ever tried vegetarian or vegan food before, but I'm promising you now, Marks & Spencer are delivering you a treat.

"You can barely taste the difference. I know, I don't even have to taste it to tell you, because I already own them and have them in my house," she added. "And where can you go wrong with a beautiful cup of tea?! Happy New Year!"

Amanda also wore the statement swimwear in August

Amanda's chic swimwear is in fact a tankini top, with a flattering zip-up detail to customise the cleavage-level for each wearer. The BGT star also wore it during her UK summer holiday back in August 2020.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "The sea is a bone chiller but we still swam. #fishandchips supper - can’t beat a holiday in #greatbritain (when the sun shines) #familytime."

Amanda wears: Ariana cardigan, £45, Dancing Leopard

No doubt the long-sleeved swimming top is handy during the colder months when she wants to enjoy the luxurious hot tub in her garden, too. You can currently still shop the orange version of the tankini online at Farfetch, reduced from £160 down to £80.

Amanda also looked gorgeous in a cosy green cardigan during the video, which is from Dancing Leopard. The pretty knit, made in an ultra fluffy fabric, looked perfect for relaxing days at home!

