Amanda Holden managed to surprise us once again with her daytime look at Heart Radio on Friday, rocking up to host the breakfast show in a silky maxi gown!

The star made her look daytime appropriate, however, by adding a chic matching & Other Stories polo top underneath the backless gown, which is from one of her favourite brands, Reiss.

Striking some gorgeous poses on her Instagram Stories to model the outfit, we bet she was inundated with compliments from fans in her DMs.

Amanda wowed in her full-length dress!

If you're loving her latest look, Amanda's statement maxi dress costs £285, and is still available to shop online. Described as 'eveningwear' on the Reiss website, we love how the BGT judge dressed it down for daytime!

WATCH: Amanda skimmied in silky florals on Wednesday

It reads: "The Keira maxi dress in champagne will make a striking addition to any wardrobe. It's designed with sleeveless shirt bodice top and A-line skirt that falls to a floor-sweeping silhouette while its open-back design ensures it's a contemporary take on an eveningwear classic."

Amanda has been sharing plenty of fashion inspiration with her fans, lately, showing off her activewear staples as well as her daily looks at Heart Radio.

Keira maxi dress, £285, Reiss

On Wednesday, she showed off her latest running look in a chic two-piece set from Reiss. "Running to keep happy as well as healthy," she wrote on her Story, finishing her look with her lace-up running shoes and a Mercedes Benz cap, with her trusty headphones around her neck.

Amanda also wowed in her activewear this week

The Britain's Got Talent judge has taken to sharing her jogging looks again in the third UK lockdown - after telling fans that her running routine was essential for her mental health at the beginning of the pandemic, back in 2020.

She told her Instagram followers in June: "Running every day has kept my head together during this time."

