12 best belted coats for a stylish autumn, from Marks & Spencer to ASOS

If there’s one thing that’s a must-have after a long lockdown summer, it’s a stylish belted coat! An overcoat with either a notched or tie belt is right on fashion trend for autumn 2020, and you can find some great looks on the high street at shops like Marks & Spencer, ASOS and Zara.

A great belted coat is an essential outerwear piece to have in your closet this season. An overcoat with a chic belt will make you feel perfectly put together when stepping outside, whether worn over a more polished outfit when you're headed to work or thrown on over your loungewear if you’re just going to the supermarket.

And if you're wondering about your preferred belted coat style, look no further for inspiration than two of our favourite style icons, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Duchess Kate loves a more structured coat with a buckle detail, while Duchess Meghan tends toward wrap coats and other relaxed silhouettes with tie belts at the waist.

Are you a Kate or a Meghan? The Duchess of Cambridge loves a military-style belted coat, while the Duchess of Sussex prefers tie belts – and both styles are majorly on trend for autumn 2002

To help you find a look that fits your wardrobe, we’ve put together an edit of the best belted coats you can shop right now, whatever your style.

Shop the best belted coats:

Belted coat with fur collar, £59.99, ​​​​H&M

Belted maxi coat, £75, ASOS

Puff sleeve belted coat, £85, River Island

Pink boucle belted coat, £79, Topshop

Grey herringbone coat with belt, £99, Marks & Spencer

Double-breasted coat with belt, £99, Marks & Spencer

Wool blend coat with belt in Black, £129, Zara

Wool double-breasted belted coat in Burgundy, £139.99, Mango

Wool belted coat in Navy, more colours available, £139.99, Mango

MIchael Michael Kors logo print trench coat, was £350 NOW £175, The Outnet

Wool blend belted coat in brown checks, £175, & Other Stories

Melton wool belted coat in Blue, £175, Arket

