Amanda Holden has wowed us with her latest low-key look at the Heart Radio studios - we're in love with her Zara faux leather trousers!

We can't believe that the flattering trousers cost just £7.99, either, since they are currently in the sale - reduced from £15.99.

Amanda shared a gorgeous shot of the outfit on her Instagram Story, teaming her Zara bargains with an unexpected colourful jumper from L.K.Bennett - which featured a colourful argyle print.

Amanda wore a colourful knit with her Zara trousers

Hurry if you want to shop Amanda's Zara sale buys, though, because the trousers are selling out quickly - there's only a couple of sizes left.

Her luxurious jumper is available to shop too, costing £150 at L.K.Bennett.

Faux leather trousers, £7.99, Zara

Amanda looked incredible in another daytime look on Monday. Dressed as always by her fashion stylist Karl Willett, she posed in her blue skinny jeans and a quirky buckled blouse from one of her favourite brands, Karen Millen - finishing her look with a chic pair of white heels from Jimmy Choo, and her usual blonde blow-dry.

Her return to Heart Radio comes after the star wowed on Friday evening by sharing one of her infamous evening looks - rocking a fabulous sparkling, leg-split dress as she teased her new show, I Can See Your Voice.

Argyle knit, £150, L.K.Bennett

The deep purple, sparkly dress was by Australian designer Toni Maticevski, featuring a daring thigh-high, asymmetrical split and a nipped-in waist - plus a cut-out neckline.

Amanda's fans were quick to comment on her glamorous look, with one gushing: "That's one fabulous dress Amanda." Another said: "Work that leg Queen!" And a third added: "Absolutely beautiful - love the outfit."

