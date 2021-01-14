We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden hasn't only been sharing her glamorous Heart Radio outfits lately, she's been inspiring us with her workout wardrobe, too!

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the star showed off her latest activewear co-ord - a bold blue set from Reiss' new fitness line.

Posing in the outfit, which features a zip-up crop top and matching leggings, Amanda wrote: "Running to keep happy as well as healthy." She finished her look with her lace-up running shoes and a Mercedes Benz cap, with her trusty headphones around her neck.

Amanda rocked a Reiss running outfit

Amanda's pretty bralette costs £55, while her matching leggings are £85 - and we predict they'll fly off the virtual shelves following her latest post.

The Britain's Got Talent judge has taken to sharing her jogging looks again in the third UK lockdown - after telling fans that her running routine was essential for her mental health at the beginning of the pandemic, back in 2020.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda's chic style rules

Last week, she shared another chic look from Sweaty Betty, which helped her keep warm while running in the icy weather.

"Thanks @sweatybetty for this fab running outfit. It's cold and rainy but it's only 36 mins of my life," she wrote alongside the photograph, which looked to have been taken in her garden.

Activewear set, from £55, Reiss

We're used to seeing the star in her fabulous daily outfits at the Heart Radio studios, as well as her daring gowns on BGT - so no doubt fans love getting a glimpse at a more casual side of Amanda's life, too.

She told her Instagram followers in June: "Running every day has kept my head together during this time."

Rocking another activewear look earlier in January

Back in the summer, her activewear looked a little different, however! In August, she shared a selfie in a chic vest top and aviator sunglasses, teamed with some pretty gold jewellery. "Run done," she wrote.

One thing's for sure - we love all of Amanda's fashion offering, whether she's working out or working her camera angles to show off another high street buy. What will she wear next?

