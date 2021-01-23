Amanda Holden shares never-before-seen photos of daughters for special reason The famous mum took to Instagram

Amanda Holden has shared magical photos of her daughter Lexi cradling her youngest daughter Hollie when she was just a newborn to mark the latter's ninth birthday.

In the photos, Lexi looks over the moon to be a big sister, while little Hollie is sporting a very impressive head of hair.

Sharing a separate photo on her grid of Hollie taken more recently and sipping on a big mocktail, the Britain's Got talent host wrote: "Our rainbow is 9 today. We love love love you #HRH our sassy, hilarious charming little fairy."

It wasn't long before Amanda's fans took to the comment section of her gushing post to wish Hollie a happy birthday themselves.

One hilariously noted: "Happy birthday to Hollie. That mocktail looks yum."

Amanda shared the photos on Instagram

Both of Amanda's daughters – who she shares with husband Chris Hughes – are January babies.

On Wednesday, Lexi celebrated her 15th birthday, and Amanda once again dedicated a lovely social media post to her eldest.

How sweet are Amanda's girls?

In the photo, the teenager could be seen basked in sunlight, with doting mum Amanda sweetly captioning the snap: "I cannot believe our baby is 15 today. Mummy and Daddy love you so much Lexi, you kind, funny, hardworking girl. We couldn’t be more proud."

What's more, many of Amanda's followers were quick to point out how much they thought that Lexi looked like Holly Willoughby!

"Happy birthday, she looks like a young Holly Willoughby," wrote one. "I seriously thought that was Holly Willoughby there," added another.

Another compared Lexi to Christine Brinkley, writing: "Giving me Christine Brinkley vibes from back in the day."

Amanda often posts photos of her two girl on Instagram, and earlier in the month uploaded a snap of the whole family posing for a family selfie while out on a wintery walk.

